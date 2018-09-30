Grounded yacht rescued after nearly a week

RESCUE: A yacht, Sea Eagle, was towed from Yellow Patch to Rosslyn Bay Harbour after it was aground for five days with a passenger on board.

IMAGINE if you were stuck on a yacht for five days.

That was the reality for one person who was on board a vessel found aground last week.

The yacht was discovered last Monday night on the sandy bank at Yellow Patch, at the northern end of Curtis Island.

Twice each day the yacht would fall onto its side when the tide ebbed before being lifted up again by the rising tide.

Other boaties at Yellow Patch had attempted to shift the yacht without success.

Gormans Removals Rescue (skipper Kingsley Bartle) left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 6am on Tuesday and headed south in rough conditions to catch the high tide at Yellow Patch at 9.10am.

After that time, the tides would be lower.

The rescue vessel was on scene with minutes to spare before the tide peaked.

A line was passed to the grounded yacht which was towed free with some difficulty and then towed to a safe anchorage at Cape Capricorn.

Gormans Removals Rescue returned to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at noon.