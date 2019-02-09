'Groundhog Day' with Shoalwater land acquisition issues

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with Lawson Geddes at his Couti-Outi property in the proposed Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion area.

TWO years have passed since residents of Marlborough and surrounding property owners were anxious over proposed compulsory land acquisitions.

That was knocked on the head by then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after months of media coverage over the issue of proposed compulsory land acquisitions for the expansion of Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area as part of a $1b deal with the Singapore Government.

This week, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga spoke with The Bulletin about a letter sent to the State Government from the Department of Defence wanting to acquire Bald Hills Rd and Charton Point Conservation Park for the expansion.

Endorsed ALP candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson yesterday hit out at the Coalition Government, saying the move is repetitive.

"We might have a different Prime Minister, but it's the same story. We're stuck in Groundhog Day,” he said.

"Two years ago Michelle Landry stood in front of the people of Marlborough and promised that there would be no compulsory acquisition.

"Now we find out that not only are they pushing ahead despite that promise, but they're trying to acquire public land.

"When will the LNP cotton on to the fact that Queenslanders don't want their public assets sold off?”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the only land being purchased by Defence to expand the Shoalwater Bay Training facility is from willing sellers.

"This has been the case for two years after my colleagues and I managed to convince the Prime Minister to take compulsory acquisitions off the table,” she said.