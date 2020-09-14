Group 1 winning jockey to saddle up six at Yeppoon

Brisbane jockey Matthew McGillivray has six rides at the Rockhampton Jockey Club’s TAB race meeting at Yeppoon’s Keppel Park racecourse on Tuesday.

HORSE RACING: The presence of Group 1 winning Brisbane jockey Matthew McGillivray at the Rockhampton Jockey Club’s TAB race meeting at Yeppoon’s Keppel Park racecourse on Tuesday is particularly newsworthy.

McGillivray, 28, has a book of six rides at Keppel Park which will attract considerable off-course betting interest.

In the opening race at 1.08pm, the Maiden (1200m) he rides TAB 5, Hard Eight for trainer Adrian Coome.

His other rides are Alotta Attitude (R 2-TAB 6 – Nick Walsh); Cheeka Mila (R 3-TAB 9 -Ricky Vale) while also riding that trainer’s curiously named Monstrosity (R 5 -TAB 6) and Frugal (R 4 -TAB 5).

As well, McGillivray has been engaged for the John Manzelmann-trained Cinnamon Missile (R 6-TAB 6) which is the Open Handicap (1400m) in which the trainer has four of the eight runners.

As a fledgling apprentice jockey about a decade ago, McGillvray - when indentured to Roma’s Craig Smith - rode with outstanding success in Central Queensland, particularly at Callaghan Park, Rockhampton.

The winter of 2019 was particularly kind to the likeable hoop when he won the GR 1 Queensland Oaks on Winning Ways and the Brisbane Cup on Azuro.

McGillivray has become one of Brisbane’s leading jockeys but his career was seriously interrupted on May 27 this year when he was involved in a serious incident at the Sunshine Coast races.

“I sustained a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain and was out of race riding for three months,” he said.

“I got back riding on August 26 but haven’t cracked it for a winner yet. I am looking forward to riding at Yeppoon as I have never ridden at the course.

“It is very tough in Brisbane at the moment to get rides and I am keen to get back among the winners.”

Success at Yeppoon, which is well and truly on the cards for McGillivray, could be the catalyst that brings him back as a regular on the Rockhampton midweek TAB circuit.

“If I can get the rides, I’ll be up there riding again, that’s for sure,” he said.

Of his six Yeppoon engagements, the ride on the Helmet gelding Monstrosity is of particular interest, if not for more than what could be only frivolous and inquisitive reasoning.

The former southern NSW-trained galloper and a Canberra winner three starts back in February has been nominated and scratched three times in recent weeks in and around Rockhampton.

However, the fact that Monstrosity is to run suggests that trainer Vale is at ease with his placement and all is good with the gelding.

Another jockey in demand at Yeppoon and also on the comeback trail is Longreach apprentice Alisha Ross.

Indentured to Todd Austin at Barcaldine, Ross was the boom apprentice in the Central West with 42 winners to her credit in a short time before she had a lengthy break from racing.

At her first ride back after 21 months out of the saddle at Barcaldine on September 5, Ross won on Wicked Express

The best of Ross’s rides at Keppel Park appear as Kerrod Smyth’s Applicant (R 3 – TAB 2) and John Manzelmann’s Tabatha Miss (R 4 – TAB 8).