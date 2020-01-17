Group involved in alleged pistol-wielding pursuit face court

THREE of people allegedly involved in erratic police pursuits and threatening motorists and officers with a replica pistol remain in custody.

Jai Sherratt, 25, Jasmine Sherratt, 18 and Justice Uprichard, 18, were allegedly involved in a number of police pursuits on November 3, during which officers and other motorists were threatened with a replica pistol.

Police will allege the incident began when they saw a Toyota Camry travelling erratically on Hinterland Way at Ewingsdale about 11.25am.

A number of pursuits allegedly ensued before the group was ultimately arrested at Pimlico.

But police will allege numerous members of the public were assaulted of the course of November 3.

Ms Sherratt, from Bracken Ridge, and Ms Uprichard, from Slacks Creek, are each facing charges of being carried in a conveyance taken without consent, in-company assault with intent to rob and possessing an unauthorised pistol.

According to court documents, Ms Uprichard allegedly assaulted a man while armed with the silver-painted replica pistol, in Pimlico about 12.30pm.

Court documents also list Ms Sherratt's assault charge, which alleges she was armed with the pistol, as relating to a Tintenbar incident at 11.27am.

Mr Sherratt, also from Bracken Ridge, is alleged to have assaulted - while armed with a dangerous weapon - a man at Knockrow at 11.40am, another man at Ballina at 11.55am, a third man in Ballina at 12.05pm and another, in Pimlico, at 12.30pm.

Police will allege he stole the car from Kingston, Queensland, at 8.47am before driving recklessly and engaged in a police pursuit on various occasions on Ewingsdale and Knockrow later in the morning.

He was charged with nine offences, including four counts of in-company assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon, two counts of driving recklessly, and not stopping during a police pursuit, two counts of driving recklessly in a manner that is dangerous and taking and driving conveyance without consent of the owner.

The Sherratts have both had their matters listed for a brief committal status on January 29 at Ballina Local Court and will appear via audio visual link.

Meanwhile, Ms Uprichard's matter will return to Ballina Local Court on February 12 via audio visual link.