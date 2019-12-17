Group kerbs exclusion on Rocky streets

EQUALITY: Patricia Marsh is just one of the members of the Rockhampton Community Access and Equity Group

A STEP, an even gradient or a pathway off the road can seem like minor issues, but for some, it’s the difference between being confined to their homes and feeling part of the community.

Patricia Marsh is one of the Rockhampton Community Access and Equity Group members who tackles these problems at the group’s quarterly meetings but they need a new chair to lead the fight.

Chair Ben Cooke said the group ensured all people in Rockhampton felt included in society.

“They don’t sound like big things but they’re huge things for the people with the issues,” Mr Cooke said.

The group provides assistance for anyone with accessibility issues, including: people in wheelchairs, parents with prams and people who speak English as a second language.

“It’s people who are having difficulty accessing a service in a broad sense,” he said.

Mr Cooke established the group about 10 years ago when the access and equity council committee disbanded.

“The role of the group is to able to bring issues to us and be able to provide issues to us to be able to interpret it,” he said.

After setting up a governance system and a process to collaborate with the Rockhampton Regional Council, he plans to step down as chair to focus on new human rights legislation.

The Human Rights Commission Central Queensland regional manager plans to stay on to perform administrative tasks but needs a replacement to ensure everyone has equal access to the community.

The Rockhampton Community Access and Equity Group

The group has been the driving force behind the installation of several kerb ramps across Rockhampton and is currently focused on making the Quay St playground more accessible.

Mr Cooke said the split-level position of the playground made it hard for parents with prams to access and the toilets were too far away.

“Parents with two children can’t supervise the child on the playground and be with the other child in the pram,” he said.

“Children are urinating in the gardens because young children can’t hold-on for long.”

Once the group is approached with an accessibility problem, it then prepares a risk assessment and the relevant information to give to the council or other relevant organisation.

“It’s providing information so the organisation who is the owner of the issue knows that it’s not just another pothole issue, it’s a human rights issue and should be given some priority,” he said.

Its sister group in Yeppoon pressured Livingstone Shire Council for accessible toilet facilities at the Causeway Lake and a pathway at Oak Tree Retirement Village Yeppoon.

About nine people attend the quarterly group meetings in Rocky but Mr Cooke said more members would improve the impact the group was having.

He urged passionate people interested in becoming a member or the chair to contact him on 49335101.