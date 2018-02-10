Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Group of children tearing up Rocky parklands on motorbikes

A group of children were spotted riding motorbikes on parklands in Rockhampton.
A group of children were spotted riding motorbikes on parklands in Rockhampton. Google Maps
Amber Hooker
by

UPDATE, 4.30PM: POLICE have searched a park where a group of children had reportedly ridden motorbikes without helmets.

A call came through about 3.30pm to report a group of four to five juveniles tearing up the parklands near Stenlake Ave and Elwing St, Kawana.

Initial reports indicated they were riding without helmets or appropriate clothing.

However, on arrival police did not locate the children, believed to be about 10 years old.

4PM: A GROUP of children on motorbikes are reportedly tearing up the parklands near a North Rockhampton estate.

The Queensland Police Service were called about 3.30pm to a site near Stenlake Ave and Elwing St in Kawana.

Initial reports indicate about four to five children are riding without helmets or the appropriate clothing.

The children reportedly look about 10 years old.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
VIDEO: Fireys, paramedics, cops on scene of Rocky highway blaze

VIDEO: Fireys, paramedics, cops on scene of Rocky highway...

PHOTOS AT THE SCENE: Smoke has engulfed the area and paramedics are on standby as firefighters continue their fight against the roaring blaze.

Hippie town's 'bizarre' boycott letter to councils

Isaac Mayor Anne Baker said Byron Shire's proposal was a preposterous suggestion.

Isaac mayor 'offended' by northern NSW council's approach

BREAKING: 2 patients treated in Rocky motorbike, car crash

A vehicle and motorbike have collided on the intersection of Yeppoon and Rockhampton roads.

Collision blocks busy North Rocky intersection

CQ HEATWAVE: Town to suffer 45 degrees for 3 days straight

Get ready to sweat, temperatures are rising across Central Queensland as a heatwave grips the state.

Week's forecast: Rare event as weather hits 'severe to extreme'

Local Partners