Group of children tearing up Rocky parklands on motorbikes

A group of children were spotted riding motorbikes on parklands in Rockhampton.

UPDATE, 4.30PM: POLICE have searched a park where a group of children had reportedly ridden motorbikes without helmets.

A call came through about 3.30pm to report a group of four to five juveniles tearing up the parklands near Stenlake Ave and Elwing St, Kawana.

Initial reports indicated they were riding without helmets or appropriate clothing.

However, on arrival police did not locate the children, believed to be about 10 years old.

4PM: A GROUP of children on motorbikes are reportedly tearing up the parklands near a North Rockhampton estate.

The Queensland Police Service were called about 3.30pm to a site near Stenlake Ave and Elwing St in Kawana.

Initial reports indicate about four to five children are riding without helmets or the appropriate clothing.

The children reportedly look about 10 years old.