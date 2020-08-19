Group of Five Rocks COVID-19 campers front court

Seven young men have today fronted court charged with trespassing on prohibited Commonwealth Land.

A CAMPING trip with mates has turned into a memorable getaway for all the wrong reasons for a group of young men after police found them trespassing on prohibited Commonwealth Land.

Parri Argow, Cody James Krafft, Wyatt Thomas Chapman Judd, Jake William Roberts, Lachlan William Jenkinson, James Geoffrey McDonald, Brody Thomas Esmond and Jayden Russell Tucker each pleaded guilty on August 19 to one count of trespassing on prohibited Commonwealth Land.

David Patrick Chizzoni, 19, pleaded guilty on July 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of trespassing on Commonwealth Land.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson represented the six defendants on August 19 back-to-back in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Police footage shows the moment a large group of campers were found Five Rocks this past May.

Tucker, however, appeared separately before the court in an earlier session on Wednesday morning.

Police prosecutor Jessica King said all seven individuals were among a larger group located by police around 2am on May 17 following reports of people camping in the area.

She said officers arrived to find 14 vehicles parked in The Three Rivers area at the northern end of Five Rocks, outside Byfield National Park, within the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

The area where the group had camped was later confirmed by an Australian Defence Force officer to be prohibited land, Ms King said.

Police raid illegal campers at Five Rocks north of Yeppoon earlier this year.

At the time of the alleged offence, Queensland was also subjected to Stage one of government mandated social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19.

Ms King added the teenage offenders, aged between 18 to 19 years old, made admissions to police on the day of the offence acknowledging they were aware of the public health orders in place.

She said McDonald, Krafft and Argow received $1300 infringements in relation to the beach of public health orders at the time of offence.

All defendants received a Good Behaviour Bond of six months with $300 recognisance and no convictions were recorded.