Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE Mike Knott BUN111215BEER5
Crime

Group of five steal car, fuel and 180 bottles of spirits

Michelle Gately
by
11th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been jailed for up to a year for stealing 180 bottles of spirits from a Central Queensland hotel.

Ezekial Dion Darkin was among a group of five who stole a car, broke into the Banana Hotel Motel and filled up a stolen vehicle with a haul of liquor on May 7.

The group also stole petrol.

Darkin pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to unlawful use of a vehicle, entering a premises, and stealing.

The court heard one of the co-offenders had the keys to a Mitsubishi Outlander and suggested the group take the car.

The group drove from Woorabinda to Banana, where they broke a door to enter the bottle shop attached to the hotel.

They loaded the vehicle with the alcohol then went in search of fuel, stealing $37.64 from the Banana Puma.

The vehicle was later found by police, having been abandoned by the group when it ran out of fuel.

Darkin handed himself in to police on Monday and was remanded in custody until his appearance yesterday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrel Dalton said Darkin had a six-page criminal history including similar offences.

Darkin was last convicted in March and was on parole when he committed the latest crimes.

He was sentenced to a total of one year in prison and will serve at least three months behind bars.

He will be eligible for parole on October 10.

rockhampton court rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Funtastic takes the lead as US troops hit the high seas

    premium_icon Funtastic takes the lead as US troops hit the high seas

    News Military coup for proactive Capricorn Coast tourist operator

    • jphilp
    • 11th Jul 2018 3:22 AM
    CQ Maroons back Rocky stadium upgrade

    premium_icon CQ Maroons back Rocky stadium upgrade

    News WHAT do these 3 have in common, apart from belting the Blues tonight

    • jphilp
    • 11th Jul 2018 4:01 AM
    Organ transplant changes this man's life

    premium_icon Organ transplant changes this man's life

    Health His mum gave him a kidney 10 years ago but it has since failed

    • jphilp
    New Rocky appointment focuses on investment and job creation

    premium_icon New Rocky appointment focuses on investment and job creation

    News Marcus Vycke has been appointed to the team at Advance Rockhampton

    • jphilp

    Local Partners