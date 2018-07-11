Group of five steal car, fuel and 180 bottles of spirits

A MAN has been jailed for up to a year for stealing 180 bottles of spirits from a Central Queensland hotel.

Ezekial Dion Darkin was among a group of five who stole a car, broke into the Banana Hotel Motel and filled up a stolen vehicle with a haul of liquor on May 7.

The group also stole petrol.

Darkin pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to unlawful use of a vehicle, entering a premises, and stealing.

The court heard one of the co-offenders had the keys to a Mitsubishi Outlander and suggested the group take the car.

The group drove from Woorabinda to Banana, where they broke a door to enter the bottle shop attached to the hotel.

They loaded the vehicle with the alcohol then went in search of fuel, stealing $37.64 from the Banana Puma.

The vehicle was later found by police, having been abandoned by the group when it ran out of fuel.

Darkin handed himself in to police on Monday and was remanded in custody until his appearance yesterday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrel Dalton said Darkin had a six-page criminal history including similar offences.

Darkin was last convicted in March and was on parole when he committed the latest crimes.

He was sentenced to a total of one year in prison and will serve at least three months behind bars.

He will be eligible for parole on October 10.