Group of juveniles involved in Yeppoon thefts

POLICE say they have taken action against several juveniles after a string of break and enters and thefts on the Capricorn Coast.

In Yeppoon, Kris's Coffee on Tanby Rd was broken into on Monday morning, with thieves taking $350 and a laptop.

On Sunday night, seven storage units were broken into and nine more attempted at AK Self Storage.

Yeppoon Police Senior Sergeant Office in Charge Robert Barclay said progress had been made on some of the incidents.

"Investigations are continuing but enforcement action has been taken against some juveniles,” he said.

It is understood the juveniles left behind fingerprint evidence at Kris's Coffee and were captured on CCTV.

On Monday morning, the Emu Park Golf Club had a shed broken into with 80 litres of diesel fuel and some power tools stolen.

Sgt Barclay said investigations were continuing into that matter.

Emu Park Bowls Club was also broken into on Tuesday night when the alarm was activated at around 7.45pm. Two sliding doors were found to have been forced open. No property was stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.