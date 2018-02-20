Menu
Group of men pull knife on woman in Rocky home robbery

A woman was held up at knife point as robbers broke in and stole from a Rockhampton home. FILE PHOTO
A woman was held up at knife point as robbers broke in and stole from a Rockhampton home. FILE PHOTO Brenda Strong GLA050913NIFE
Amber Hooker
A WOMAN was held up at knife point yesterday as robbers broke in and stole from a Rockhampton home.

Police are investigating after the armed robbery at the Alma St address during the afternoon.

Police report the men drove to the rear of the property, before one of the men approached the victim and produce a knife.

The group then entered the house and grabbed a bag and some property before they fled the scene.

No one was physically injured as a result of the robbery.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Report information to police:

  • Policelink on 131 444, or 24 hours per day online
  • Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day

