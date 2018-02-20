Group of men pull knife on woman in Rocky home robbery

A WOMAN was held up at knife point yesterday as robbers broke in and stole from a Rockhampton home.
Police are investigating after the armed robbery at the Alma St address during the afternoon.
Police report the men drove to the rear of the property, before one of the men approached the victim and produce a knife.
The group then entered the house and grabbed a bag and some property before they fled the scene.
No one was physically injured as a result of the robbery.
Police investigations are ongoing.
