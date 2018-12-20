Carjack terror: ‘Give me the keys or I’ll kill you’

A BMW 320d convertible, similar to the one stolen in Runcorn. It’s not known what shade of blue the stolen vehicle was.

A MAN was threatened with a knife and a gun before his convertible BMW was stolen during a group attack in Brisbane's south overnight.

About 12.30am, the man was confronted by a group of men outside a Plum St home at Runcorn.

The group pulled a knife and a firearm on the man, with one reportedly saying: "Give me the keys or I'll kill you".

They then took the keys to his blue BMW 320D convertible and drove off.

The Runcorn incident comes after a Mercedes was carjacked by an armed group of Africans at Yeronga Tuesday night.

A man’s throat was slashed during the Yeronga carjacking. Pictures: Supplied

The victim did not require medical treatment.

Police described the offenders as African men aged in their mid-20s.

The stolen vehicle is described as a blue BMW 320D hard top convertible with Queensland registration 248-XYX.

Police are investigating if the incident is linked to a similar attack on Tuesday night that saw a gang of African appearance target a Mercedes at a service station.

That incident occurred at Yeronga, about 14km from Runcorn, and saw the victim slashed with a knife.