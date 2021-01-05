Group of youths brawl in Stockland

UPDATE 3.40PM: Rockhampton Police have issued numerous move on directions to those involved in the violent altercation at Stockland but didn’t lay any charges.

They were unable to locate a knife which was allegedly being carried by one of the youths.

INITIAL: Multiple police units have raced to Rockhampton’s Stockland Shopping after reports of a brawl involving up to 20 youths, with one allegedly carrying a knife.

A police spokesperson said the incident occurred around 2.25pm.

The Morning Bulletin understands that the individuals involved in the fight split up, with some in the food court and others located by police at KFC.

Police described the person carrying the knife as being a caucasian male wearing a backpack.

One of the officers said they had two groups in custody, including the juvenile suspected to be carrying the knife.

Officers intended to approach Stockland Centre Management to obtain CCTV of the incident to assist with their investigation.

More to follow.