Group wants lights changed at Wreck Point for No vote

Lights at the newly redeveloped Wreck Point Lookout be changed to a rainbow configuration in a show of support for Cap Coast Equity Alliance and marriage equality.
Lights at the newly redeveloped Wreck Point Lookout be changed to a rainbow configuration in a show of support for Cap Coast Equity Alliance and marriage equality.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A GROUP of Livingstone residents asked council to change the colour of the lights at the Wreck Point Scenic Lookout to represent the No side of the Same Sex Marriage debate.

Geoff Shields of Cooee Bay said the group met with Livingstone Shire councillors Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton along with Councillors Adam Belot, Tom Wyatt and Glenda Mather about the matter last week.

He said the residents were concerned about the rising level of anxiety in the community linked with the Same Sex Marriage debate where the Marriage Act could be changed.

"The group is asking council to change to the current light configuration at the Wreck Point Lookout from the rainbow colour to flash alternatively pink and blue,” Mr Shields said.

"This is in recognition of the No vote which stands for female and male together.”

He said the members of the group were concerned the consequences of a change in this Act will pave the way for the likes of the Safe Schools Program being introduced into schools and possible legal ramifications for local businesses as has been experienced overseas where the Marriage Act has been changed.

Livingstone Shire Council debated the request to change the lights at Monday's ordinary council meeting.

"We have a totally neutral stance in relation to this matter, and we will respectfully be maintaining that,” Mayor Bill Ludwig said.

He explained the colours of the lights at the lookout were always rainbow, except during State of Origin when they are changed to maroon/red, as part of the design.

Mayor Ludwig said the majority of councillors voted to continue with the neutral position on the same sex marriage debate and for the lights to remain rainbow as per the original design.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics run Same Sex Marriage postal poll had resulted in 67.5% of ballots returned as of yesterday.

People enrolled to vote have until November 7 to return their ballot papers via post.

Requests for Replacement Ballots can be made online at www4.abs.gov.au/web/sur-

vey.nsf/amlpspprenqform or by phoning 1800 572 113. The opportunity to replace ballot closes 6pm Friday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
