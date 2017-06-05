Group with 'anti-Islam' agenda makes foray into Rocky

Safe Communities Australia will hold a forum in Rockhampton this weekend.

A "POLITICALLY motivated” group with an anti-Islam agenda is set to make its first foray into Rockhampton.

Safe Communities Australia will hold a community event in Rockhampton on Saturday, June 10.

Controversial South Australian barrister John Bolton will headline the event where he will talk about the economic cost of Islam to Australia.

The meeting is one of three to be held in quick succession across Central Queensland, with the others in Mackay and Gladstone.

One political expert describes the group as pro-white Anglo-Celtic and anti-multiculturalism.

"I think the argument for calling themselves Safe Communities lies in establishing 'fear of other',” Queensland University of Technology's Dr Mary Crawford said.

"While small they gain quite a bit of media.”

She said members likely found a political home within One Nation.

An organiser of the Rockhampton event said the group had booked a room that seats up to 60 people at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

Meanwhile, members of Rockhampton's Muslim community will also be holding their own community event to welcome the month of Ramadan on Saturday, June 17.

WELCOME MEAL: Binil Kattiparambil from the CQ Islamic Society is encouraging people to come to a community Iftar. Mr Binil Kattiparambil is pictured here in a file image from 2015 with Riaz Ahmed.

"This Ramadan; the Muslims of CQ are organising a community Iftar (meals to break the fast),” Islamic Society of Central Queensland president Binil Kattiparambil said.

"We believe by breaking fasts and enjoying togetherness through the dinners, we can have a better understanding of each other's value and beliefs.

"This sets an example for our children to follow and make our future community is a better place to live in.”

Safe Communities Australia's Ron Hutchins will also be presenting at his organisation's event. His focus is Dr Frank Salter's paper A General Social Impact Study of Mosques in Australian Neighbourhoods.

A statement from Safe Communities Australia said Dr Salter's paper is the first of its kind in Australia and presents the case for planning law changes for "all places of religious worship” to include more stringent checks and risk screening for community safety.

Mr Hutchins said it was important to ensure "our children and grandchildren inherit a safe and secure future".

Ron Hutchins speaks at the Kawana Community Hall for a forum on Sharia Law and Political Islam.

"Weak leadership, confusion over our nation's values, political correctness, and indiscriminate immigration has left us with reduced freedoms and an uncertain future," Mr Hutchins said.