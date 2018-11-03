Group won award for work after freak supercell storm

Members of the Moranbah SES Group with their award for the Central Region's SES Operation of the Year.

A GROUP of volunteer rescuers have taken out a regional award for the second year running.

The award recognises for their outstanding service to their community following a severe weather event on February 20 this year.

The Moranbah State Emergency Services (SES) Group was awarded the SES Operation of the Year at the Central Region SES Week Awards held in Mackay on Sunday, October 21.

It is the second consecutive year the group have won the award and Mayor Baker said it was pleasing to see this recognition for their hard work, professionalism and dedication.

"Congratulations goes to our incredible Moranbah SES Group on receiving this award in recognition of the recovery operation that was undertaken earlier this year following widespread damage caused by the freak supercell storm," said Mayor Baker.

"Our SES volunteers are just ordinary people from all walks of life however they fulfil an important role and do extraordinary things to help our communities in times of emergency and disaster.

"These men and women who dedicate their spare time to be part of the Isaac SES across all of our communities really are our unsung heroes."

Louise Rawlins was also awarded the National Medal at the annual ceremony for her long and dedicated service to SES across several regions.

Louise Rawlins with her National Medal, awarded at the Central Region SES Week Awards.

The award recognises long and diligent service with government and voluntary organisations whose members risk their lives or safety to protect or assist the community in enforcement of the law or in times of emergency or natural disaster.

Mrs Rawlins said she was humbled by the award and recognition for simply doing what she loves.

"I have always just wanted to help others, and being part of the SES for over two decades has given me the opportunity to be part of a team who are there for people in their time of need," Mrs Rawlins said.

"As a mother of seven children, and now a grandmother to eight grandchildren, life has been very full for me over the years however being part of SES has always been a really important part of my life.

"My dream since my teenage years was to become a nurse and I'm proud to say I'm currently in my third year of a nursing degree.

"I have gained so many incredible skills through my involvement with SES over the years and genuinely love volunteering as it makes me happy to be able to give back to the community and to care for others.

"The Moranbah SES crew is an exceptional team to be part of and I am grateful for all of the experience, training and support I've received."

Isaac SES is always looking for volunteers and residents across the region are encouraged to get involved and make a difference.

For details on becoming an extraordinary SES volunteer, visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au/ses-volunteering or phone Council on 1300 ISAACS (1300 472 227)