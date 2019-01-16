Groups calls for volunteers to band together for environment

GREEN GUYS: The Braithwaite St crew from Cap Coast Landcare are looking for more volunteers for local clean-ups.

CAPRICORN Coast Landcare Group is seeking more volunteers to lend a hand and get involved with marine debris and site clean-ups.

Landcare president Malcolm Wells said the Capricorn Coast team was an active group of volunteers who would like to see more people come on board as the group expands the number of projects they will be working on for the year.

"The group's normal work sessions run from 7.30-11am Tuesdays and Wednesdays and new volunteers are welcome to come along for as much or as little time as they desire,” Mr Wells said.

"Our main site is Fig Tree Creek, between Park St and Morris St in Yeppoon, along with additional sites at Yeppoon State School and Braithwaite St, with more planned for 2019.

"We have occasional day trips to Humpy and Great Keppel islands for clean-ups and weeding projects, which are always a lot of fun.

"We are an easygoing group who share a passion for our environment and rather than sit back and gripe, we opt to get out there and do something to improve the wellbeing of our region.”

Mr Wells said there is no age barrier attached to becoming a volunteer and nor do you need to be a resident.

"We welcome people of all ages with an interest in helping the environment and meeting new people from a broad range of backgrounds.”

Phone 4939 1002 for information.