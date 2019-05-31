Groups come together at forum to tackle crime on the coast

Erin Shawcross is the new officer in charge for the Yeppon Police Station. He replaces Senior Sergeant Robert Barclay who was in the role Yeppoon role for six years.

Erin Shawcross is the new officer in charge for the Yeppon Police Station. He replaces Senior Sergeant Robert Barclay who was in the role Yeppoon role for six years. Vanessa Jarrett

WHEN Yeppoon's top cop retired this year, his role was filled by a man with 20 years experience from The Rocks in Sydney to Julia Creek in far west Queensland.

Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross has been in the job for less than three months and already he's been dealt a rough start in paradise, first with the murder of 57-year-old Shane O'Brien and another attempted murder at Lammermor.

He's noted the level of property crime being committed by juveniles, robberies and the impact drug use has on the crime rate.

But he's determined to implement measures to tackle the problems and stop the violence in what should be a safe community.

"I think the community needs to feel safe and feel their property would be there in the morning when they go out,” he told The Morning Bulletin.

"We have to look at ways to really stop the violence.”

Now, following a spate of serious crimes on the Capricorn Coast this year, Snr Sgt Shawcross and other senior police, youth justice officers, community leaders and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga are leading a forum next week to empower the community to feel safer.

The two-hour evening event brings together information from local mental health, child safety, drug and alcohol, youth providers, rehabilitation and training bodies.

Mrs Lauga said she wanted to bring together the people at the coal face of community development and show the public what is being done, and what more can be done to make the community safer.

"I would like to call to action everyone in the community to play a part in community safety, either by joining Neighbourhood Watch, considering becoming foster carers, installing smoke alarms in their house or becoming part of the Community Policing Board,” she said.

Mrs Lauga said Project Booyah, which she had advocated for and gained in Rockhampton three years ago, was a wonderful success story with a proven record of turning around the lives of young men and women who had made some mistakes in life.

"The PCYC is likewise proving valuable to teenagers who are in danger of going off the rails, and there are programmes that bring victims of crime and the perpetrators face to face to give the perpetrator an understanding of the impact of their crimes,” she said.

"A disproportionate percentage of Indigenous people and those from foster care are ending up in incarceration, and we need to understand why and what we can do as a community to help.”

She said juvenile crime was an issue foremost in the community given recent reporting of property crime and the expansion of successful rehabilitation programmes would enable the experts to make contact with more teens and help turn their lives around.

"This State Government has taken the toughest stand of any in its fight against domestic violence, and the entire Youth Justice Department -which includes child safety - has been empowered with strong legislation to enable them to make a positive difference in their jobs,” she said.

Speakers at the forum will include senior police officers, foster carers, PCYC and Booyah facilitators, and Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinators.