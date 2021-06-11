Groups join forces to move armoured cavalry unit to CQ

The working group preparing a proposal to move the Enoggera Armoured Cavalry Unit to Rockhampton.

Central Queensland representatives from politics and business on Friday met to begin preparing a proposal to move the Enoggera Armoured Cavalry Unit to Rockhampton.

The meeting was attended by Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Senator Matthew Canavan, and members of Livingstone Shire Council, Advance Rockhampton, Regional Development Australia Central and Western Queensland, Capricorn Enterprise, and the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce.

The group is putting together a pitch to the Department of Defence to move the armoured cavalry to Rockhampton.

It currently costs $6 million a year to transport the unit from Enoggera to Shoalwater Bay for training exercises every year, and it is not used for training at Enoggera.

“It was great to meet with stakeholders to discuss how the region can band together to potentially see a permanent military presence in the region, namely the relocation of armoured cavalry units from Brisbane to Central Queensland,” Ms Landry said.

“We will be working very hard to put our best foot forward and prove the region’s suitability for a permanent military presence in the region.”

Senator Canavan asked questions of the Defence industry in Senate Estimates earlier this year related to moving the cavalry unit to Rockhampton.

“We’ve currently got no permanent military presence here despite the training facility at Shoalwater Bay and Michelle and I would love to see some permanent presence in Central Queensland,” Mr Canavan said.

“It is costing $6 million a year to transport the armoured cavalry from Brisbane to Rockhampton just to train up here. They should be parked here close to the training grounds.”