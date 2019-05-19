Menu
Police Car in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast of Australia
Crime

FEAR IN THE STREETS: Kid gangs running riot in Qld

by JACOB MILEY
19th May 2019 10:50 AM
GROUPS of unsupervised youths have taken over a Townsville street turning a suburban property into a meeting place, neighbours say.

One man, who asked not to be named, said it had been ongoing for three weeks and at times more than a dozen youths were yelling and fighting in the Heatley street. He said it appeared the youths - who looked no taller or older than his grandkids - were coming and going from a property nearby to his.

The property is owned by a religious organisation that offers care services for youths, including government-funded residential care for children.

"There doesn't seem to be any parental supervision there at all," he said. "Those kids shouldn't be in that house without some sort of parental guidance … and supervision for 24 hours a day."

It is understood the residents of the property have since been removed.

Police have confirmed they have responded to numerous incidents in the Heatley area in recent weeks.

Kirwan officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jason Brosnan said police this week were called to reports of large groups fighting in the street, and other disturbances including youths blocking the road with bicycles.

Another neighbour recounted the group of teens fighting in the street and throwing stones and bottles at each other.

"They're there on their own, of course they are going to get into mischief," she said.

"I don't know what that house is there for, I don't know who these children are, why they are over there, and you wonder how many children they actually have there?"

The organisation declined to comment and referred the Bulletin to the Department of Child Safety.

Child Safety, Youth and Women Minister Di Farmer said the department regularly monitored residential care facilities to ensure they met the appropriate standards.

"We are very aware of the concerns of neighbours and we take them very seriously."

