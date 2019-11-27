Groups receive funding for events, infrastructure

Nathan Warnock and Miles Bell at the Rockhampton Clay Target Shooting Club.

A CENTENARY garden, fences and clay target championships are among the projects awarded for the Community Assistance Program.

Round two of the program for the 2019/20 financial year closed in October and saw 11 applications.

A total of $76,448.10 was allocated to various community group.

SUCCESSFUL APPLICANTS: