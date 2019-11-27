Menu
Nathan Warnock and Miles Bell at the Rockhampton Clay Target Shooting Club.
News

Groups receive funding for events, infrastructure

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
27th Nov 2019 11:44 AM
A CENTENARY garden, fences and clay target championships are among the projects awarded for the Community Assistance Program.

Round two of the program for the 2019/20 financial year closed in October and saw 11 applications.

A total of $76,448.10 was allocated to various community group.

SUCCESSFUL APPLICANTS:

  • Alton Downs Polocrosse and Sports Club: $6,214.50 for a irrigator and commercial dishwasher
  • CQ Capras: $10,000 for Broncos Rugby League Weekend
  • Depot Hill State School P&F: $2,200 for a centenary garden
  • Rock Covenant Love Ministries: $10,812.50 for installation of fence and construction of shed
  • Rockhampton BMX Club: $6,500 for club open day
  • Rockhampton Clay Target Club: $6,500 for Central zone clay target championships
  • Rockhampton Eisteddfod Association: $20,000 for 85th Rockhampton Eisteddfod
  • Rockhampton Radio Control Car Club: $1,000 for equipment purchase for track maintenance
  • Rockhampton South Kindergarten: $8,500 for community fence
  • Stitch and Chat: $2,000 for quilt and craft expo 2020
  • Women’s Health Centre Rockhampton: $2,2,721.10 for the 2020 Women’s Wellness Expo
community assistance program depot hill state school rockhampton clay target club rockhamptpn regional council tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

