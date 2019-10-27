Grow that mow this November to raise funds for mens’ health

Movember approaches for another year and organisers are saying this year’s focus will be on men’s health in regional Australia.

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show men living in regional Queensland have much higher mortality rates for both prostate cancer and suicide than their neighbours in the south east.

Rural Queenslander’s mortality rate for prostate cancer is about 5% higher and the suicide rate among rural men in Queensland is about 35% higher than those in greater Brisbane.

But in past Movember’s, Central Queenslanders have noticed the problem and dug deep for their mates.

Hasting Deering Safety Advisor Steve Will gets shaved by Nicole Svendsen from Frenchville Sports Club Barber Shop as part of Movember.

Last year, nearly 900 Mo Bros and Sistas across Rockhampton raised more than $200,000 to start the conversations that will stop men dying too young.

Last year, the crew at Hastings Deering raised nearly $24,000 before having a wholesale mo-chop and barbecue at the end of the month.

Hasting Deering Safety Advisor Steve Will taking part in Movember.

Movember Australia Country Director Rachel Carr said sadly, the dire state of men’s health disproportionately affects those in country Australia

“This Movember, we’re encouraging men to act for their health. If something doesn’t feel right, don’t leave it too late, speak up and book in to see your GP or a mental health professional.”

This year, 3,300 men will die of prostate cancer while 200,000 will battle the disease.

Six men a day take their own lives and three out of four suicides are by men.

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men.

Mo Bros taking part in Movember are encouraged to sign up at Movember.com and start with a clean-shaven face on Friday November 1.