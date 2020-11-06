Premier called a brat over text

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been accused by a radio host of acting like a brat over the NSW border, after sending a “childish” text message to her southern counterpart.

Earlier this week, Ms Berejiklian said she sent a message to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Sunday to congratulate her on her election win and to suggest they speak about the border.

Currently, the Queensland border is open to all of NSW except those in Sydney.

However, Ms Palaszczuk denied the border was mentioned in the text, and a NSW Government spokesman saying Ms Palaszczuk waited three days before responding with a short gloat about Queensland winning Wednesday's State of Origin game.

"Premier Palaszczuk replied following the outcome of last night's Origin game with the word 'Queenslander'," the spokesman said.

Radio 2GB host Ben Fordham lashed out at Ms Palaszczuk after news of her "rude" response surfaced, telling her to "grow up".

"While people in Sydney can't see their families in Brisbane that's the best that Annastacia could come up with - a smart-ass response about a football game. She's a child and she's looking like a brat," he said.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk might think it's funny, but try telling that to all the families who are cut off from their loved ones.

"Get off your high horse and start levelling with people … and please show us just a little respect!"

Fordham today spoke with the NSW Premier, who revealed a bit more information about the response from Ms Palaszczuk.

"It said 'Queenslander, great game,' or something," Ms Berejiklian said.

"On Sunday night what I said to her was 'I look forward to working with you to open the border."

"That's pretty clear isn't it? Would you get what I meant if I said that to you?"

Ms Berejiklian said she wasn't going to comment any more on the message, saying she just wanted the border issues to be sorted out.

"This isn't about me and her now. It's about people who can't see families, businesses who are shutting down and it's really serious. I am over the personal stuff to be honest. I just want it fixed," she said.

"Imagine not seeing your loved ones. Imagine not being able to operate your business. Imagine your business shutting down because of this decision. We've all been through enough in 2020."

