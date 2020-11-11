‘Grow up’: Rocky sisters fight after drinking alcohol

ALCOHOL and two Rockhampton sisters don’t mix well.

This is what the summary of one woman’s court matters heard this week revealed.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the 34-year-old woman was at her sister’s residence in Gracemere when they got into an argument after shopping on June 24 about 7pm.

He said the argument ended up in the middle of the street with the defendant chasing her sister around a car, challenging her to a fist fight, causing concern from witnesses.

Mr Fox said the defendant left before police arrived.

He said they found her at her residence, but she was too intoxicated at the time to be interviewed.

Mr Fox said when police went to see the defendant later, she told them she couldn’t recall much about the incident apart from her sister not shutting “her smart mouth” and the defendant had wanted to slap her.

In another incident just more than a week later, the sisters had been out to purchase alcohol and returned to a Rockhampton residence.

Mr Fox said they continued to drink and then there was an argument which increased in severity for 40 mins until 1.10am.

He said the victim went to bed and the defendant followed her, stripped the sheets off the bed, called her derogatory names and enticed her to a fist fight.

Mr Fox said the victim’s partner stepped in to attempt to break up the fight and the defendant was forcibly removed from the address.

He said police attended the defendant’s residence some time later.

Mr Fox said the defendant took a video console and told police the victim told her to “f--- off” and get it herself.

He said the defendant told police her sister had attempted to ‘rip her off a toilet’ and she had responded with an upper cut.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client and her sister where close after the sister took on a motherly role when the defendant was about 12 years old and the sister was 22.

He said both women were intoxicated and violent towards each other on both occasions.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said both women needed to grow up.

She fined the defendant $600 and no conviction was recorded.