Growing health cafe makes big move into Rocky health hub

GREENER PASTURES: Brett and Sarah Hansen. The Green Eat, is moving to the new crossfit complex on the corner of Archer and Kent Street.

AFTER only being open for 18 months, the owners of Green Eat cafe, Brett and Sarah Hansen, have outgrown their Rockhampton location.

To accommodate this, The Green Eat will be among six of the businesses opening in the Kent & Archer Health Fitness and Wellness Hub.

"We found with our location here we were a bit restricted,” Ms Hansen said.

"We are turning people away on a Saturday because there is no room to eat in and they have to get takeaway instead.”

When the couple were approached by KPG into moving in the space, they jumped at the chance.

"Especially when we saw the other businesses going in,” Ms Hansen said.

"We were talking about how restricted we were, it actually came at the right time.

"To say we were excited is an understatement.”

While it was announced on the Green Eat's Facebook officially last week, the move has been in the works for a while.

"It's been in the planning for the best part of the last eight months,” Mr Hansen said.

"It was probably Rocky's worst kept secret.”

The reaction from customers and Facebook was almost instantaneous.

"It was super-positive, we had almost 1,000 views in two hours,” Ms Hansen said.

"Everyone is really looking forward (to it), the location is great.”

Design plans for the interior and exterior have been laid out.

The new location will offer a larger space with a 65 seat capacity, allowing for new additions to the business.

"It is four times the size- that in itself is both exciting and daunting,” Mr Hansen said.

"The thing that excited us the most is alfresco dining, our customers can sit outside.

"We will have awnings for in the summer and they can sit in the sun in winter.”

The new space will also appeal to families.

"In the current location we haven't been able to put in a children's play area and we have had a lot of requests to put one in from customers,” Ms Hansen said.

"In the new location so we have taken that on board.”

Entertainment is also on the agenda.

"It was my vision to have live music here but we just couldn't with the space so we will be looking into that for the Hub,” Mr Hansen said.

A larger space meant room for a larger kitchen which left room for more flexibility on the food menu.

The menu is based around healthy options with gluten free, paleo, vegan and vegetarian food on offer.

"We are keeping the same menu and then we will amend it to include more healthy and vegan options,” Ms Hansen said.

The current space on Bolsover St was only able to sustain a small kitchen.

"In our initial business plan we did plan on changing our menu here every six weeks but it ended up being more like every four months,” Ms Hansen said.

"We just didn't have the space to cook or anywhere to put the food.

"At the new location we can have a bigger kitchen that creates more jobs locally.”

To be given the opportunity to expand was a result of hard work from not only the owners but the staff as well.

"We have worked really hard, getting the customers is the easy part, keeping them is the hard part,” Mr Hansen said.

When the couple first opened the cafe they didn't imagine it would take off so quickly.

"Our main goal was to bring healthy, clean, gluten free, paleo food to Rocky,” Mr Hansen said.

"We weren't sure how Rocky would take it.”

Cafe manager Britt Smith said their popularity can be attributed to the attitude of staff and quality food.

"Our customer service, the friendliness of staff and attitude- everyone leaves with a smile,” she said.

"We get to know people and we know their name when they order a meal or get a takeaway coffee, we make is personal.

"We have worked hard in training the girls to all have the same goal and make sure everyone is happy.”

Ms Smith said she is confident they will continue their success at the new location.

"If you can make it in Rockhampton, you can make it anywhere,” she said.