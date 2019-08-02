Growing price tag means trouble for Rookwood Weir

HOT on the heels of a cost blow-out to the South Rockhampton flood levee, troubling news has emerged about the rising cost to build Rookwood Weir.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said ongoing planning work over the past few months had shown concrete costs had increased by half compared to initial concept design in the detailed business case.

Originally costed at $352 million to build, The Morning Bulletin understands that the price of concrete will push the final Rookwood Weir price tag up an estimated $40 million to a total of $392 million.

Attempting to mitigate the rising construction cost, Dr Lynham said a design decision had already been made to eliminate the gates.

"The weir becomes easier to build and maintain, without compromising its value, minus gates, so that's been a simple call to make,” Dr Lynham said.

"These soaring concrete prices mean Sunwater has had to seek fresh design input so we can get on with delivering this important piece of infrastructure and the jobs that will flow with it.

"We have advised the Morrison Government of the need to come to the table and help meet these costs but they have decided to turn their back on Central Queensland and refuse this reasonable request.”

He said the Federal Government were still yet to provide their $176 million contribution to the project.

The Morning Bulletin understands that the money will soon begin to flow once lawyers for the State and Federal Governments signed off on the finalised partnership agreement to run Rookwood Weir as a joint venture.

In Rockhampton today to double-down on the Queensland Government's commitment to the project, Dr Lynham said they would stick to their guns and deliver Rookwood Weir despite the rising construction costs.

"It's the Palaszczuk Government's $149 million that is keeping work going now and our commitment remains rock-solid,” he said

"We will deliver Central Queensland the water infrastructure and jobs it needs, to the current timetable and current budget of $352 million.”

"We will not allow the obstacles get in the way of this critical, job-creating project.”

Construction of Rookwood Weir, 66 km south-west of Rockhampton, promises to provide 100 construction jobs over the three year construction period.

The weir will provide water security supply to Livingstone Shire, Rockhampton and Gladstone and help grow and diversify the region's economy through irrigated agriculture with 2,100 associated jobs promised to be created.

Sunwater will now seek expressions of interest for a revised design that will still deliver jobs and thousands of megalitres of water for CQ water security and high value agricultural production along the Fitzroy River.

Sunwater will call EOIs for design next month, select a major contractor by mid-next year.

In the meantime, Rockhampton Regional Council will start work on the $6.5 million Thirsty Creek Road upgrade, with bridge construction next year.