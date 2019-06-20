Growing their skills in land management

WOORABINDA Pastoral Company trainees are enhancing their skills - and their community - thanks to a Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management at CQUniversity.

The group, which is undertaking the course as part of the Queensland Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, travels to the Rockhampton campus once a week to work with horticulture teacher Kay Pearson.

They are learning how to recognise native plants using western scientific knowledge, use and store chemicals safely, test soils and be trained in workplace health and safety practices.

One of the participants, Shawn Holz, said he enjoyed the course because he had the opportunity to learn new skills.

The group has been gradually regenerating a local wetland. They plan to construct a walkway over it and install tables, chairs and commemorative plaques.

The natural area holds cultural significance for the community as one of the original camp sites.

"We've been working on the Taroom-Woorabinda Memorial Walkway,” Shawn explained.

He plans to further his studies with a Certificate II in Conservation and Land Management.

"And if there's an opportunity to do a Cert III, I'll do that too,” he said.