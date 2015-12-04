Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRESH IDEA: Josie Howard is crowdfunding for a 12-month marketing campaign for the My Local Feast Farmers' Markets.
FRESH IDEA: Josie Howard is crowdfunding for a 12-month marketing campaign for the My Local Feast Farmers' Markets. Bev Lacey
Business

Growing Toowoomba farmers' market share through crowdfunding

6th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

>>RELATED: Mid-week farmers' markets moves to Mills Precinct

THE founder of Toowoomba's bi-weekly farmers' markets has launched a fresh bid to compete with Coles and Woolworths for people's weekly grocery shop.

My Local Feast Farmers' Markets founder Josie Howard launched a Gofundme page to raise money for a 12-month marketing campaign aimed at raising awareness of the farmers' markets.

Ms Howard said feedback showed people didn't always know when the markets were on, or forgot they were on, something she wanted to change.

"Our competition isn't other markets - it's actually Coles and Woolworths. For us to be a successful model we need people who want to support the farmers to buy locally, rather than going to the supermarkets," she said.

"We run two a week specifically so it's consistent enough for people to do two shops a week for all their food."

Ms Howard said a marketing budget would allow the markets to connect with a wider group of people, and increased patronage would lead to more sales for stallholders, putting money back into the local community. The mid-week farmers' markets are held on Wednesdays from 2pm to 7pm, undercover at the Mills Precinct.

The Saturday markets run from 7am to noon outside the Cobb and Co Museum.

For more details or to donate, click here.

crowdfunding farmers market share
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    ScoMo in Rocky today but what's on the bus for us?

    premium_icon ScoMo in Rocky today but what's on the bus for us?

    Politics Landry says the most critical infrastructure project is the Rockhampton ring road with a third bridge to divert 3000 heavy vehicles a day away from the CBD

    Wave of discontent tabled at Livingstone council meeting

    premium_icon Wave of discontent tabled at Livingstone council meeting

    News Surf Lake in the spotlight for the wrong reasons

    Father-of-six jailed after attack on woman and police

    premium_icon Father-of-six jailed after attack on woman and police

    Crime MAGISTRATE said violent nature towards partners was ingrained

    • 6th Nov 2018 6:11 AM
    Bowen Basin mine hits a major milestone

    premium_icon Bowen Basin mine hits a major milestone

    Business 20 years of mining for Coppabella

    • 6th Nov 2018 5:30 AM

    Local Partners