Growler flies across Rocky's sky with rumbling sound

AVID AIRCRAFT enthusiasts hung around the runway of Rockhampton's airport as they waited for the movement of the RAAF's jet fighters to fly across.

Among the varied crowd of young and old was Rockhampton man Darryl Haines, who couldn't have been more enthusiastic to be there.

"I absolutely love it, I did 17 years with Qantas as an engineer and also light aircraft maintenance and also work here with the heavy jets during the military exercises, it's all a big family here. We all love it,” he said.

Heavily involved in the local aircraft community, Darryl said it was fantastic when elite level aircrafts come over Rockhampton.

"It's quite intermittent, it can be at 2, 3, 4 o'clock in the morning, and they won't land here, there is a cost involved,” he said.

The highly-anticipated aircrafts yesterday were the EA-18G Growlers, worth $300 million each - an aircraft Darryl knows plenty about.

Two aircrafts did a fly over the runway as the machines echoed across extremely deafening sound in the air.

"They are an electronic warfare version of FA-18 Super Hornet,” he said.

"They have every form of electronic warfare management and radio jamming devices that are currently available anywhere in the world, they are an incredibly intelligent aircraft.

While onlookers didn't get to have a sneak peek up close as the planes flew by high in the sky quickly, Darryl had a bit of an insight.

"You'll see lots of different blades and antennas aerials which significant their electronic role, they are the things that switch our conversations on and off during the wartime as the blink,” he said.