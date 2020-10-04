GRUBS BEWARE: Illegally dumped rubbish contained vital clues

GRUBS: Whoever dumped this rubbish on top of Mt Archer should be worried about the clues they left behind.

GRUBS: Whoever dumped this rubbish on top of Mt Archer should be worried about the clues they left behind.

THE sight of illegally dumped rubbish desecrating Mount Archer’s summit had local residents’ blood boiling yesterday but Rockhampton Regional Council could have the last laugh.

Incriminating paperwork, including a doctor’s certificate, was discovered in the mound of junk while council officers undertook a clean up operation.

Rohan Maxim was the first to report the dump site at the eastern side of Fraser Park, posting images onto social media, triggering a collective outpouring of rage from the community.

“Some grub dumped bulk garbage at the top of Mt Archer. I just saw it tonight when I went for a drive,” Mr Maxim said.

“Not too sure why you would do this, but there is a lot.

“I’m going to take my ute and some gloves and clean up some tomorrow, if you want to help, it’s right at the end, up the dirt hill part as far as you can go.”

The next day, he reported others had got the jump on his good intentions to clean up the site.

“I got up here, and there was already a truck and three blokes from council had it mostly smashed. And more people turning up to help,” he enthused.

“Good effort.”

Rockhampton Regional Councillors Neil Fisher and Shane Latcham were among those to roll up their sleeves where the rubbish was dumped.

DUMPING ANGER: Rockhampton Regional Councillors Neil Fisher and Shane Latcham joined Rohan Maxim in an effort to clean up the rubbish dumped on top of Mt Archer.

Cr Fisher was perplexed why anyone would do something like this but was full of praise for community minded people, like Mr Maxim, speaking out about the issue.

“A Facebook post by Rohan Maxim alerted us to an appalling case of illegal dumping at Mount Archer,” Cr Fisher said.

“With the help of Council’s Park Department Officer on duty, community hero Rohan Maxim, fellow Councillor Shane Latcham and myself had all this rubbish clean up and loaded on a truck and the area looking tidy again.

“What did cheese me off was part of the rubbish was a book on recycling.”

BRUTAL IRONY: A book about recycling was among the rubbish dumped on top of Mt Archer.

Cr Fisher said they had discovered several useful pieces of information within the rubbish which would assist with the council’s investigation.

He cautioned that it was notoriously difficult to prosecute illegal dumpers.