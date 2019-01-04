'Grubs' raiding pots in popular crabbing spots

ANOTHER week of really rotten fishing weather.

Offshore fishing is completely out of the question if forecasts hold true this week.

We could even have another cyclone come in up the coast and disturb our weather even more. It is just as well that we have some sheltered spots in the Fitzroy and the coastal creeks.

Mud crabs are probably the biggest target lately as conditions made it very hard for most other species.

The river and the creeks have turned up some quality full bucks this week on the rising.

Scott Lynch says some parts of the region are being targeted by crab pot thieves. Photo: Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Photo Contributed Contributed

Once again the grubs have come out like clockwork as reports of raided pots are surfacing. Coorooman Creek and Corio seem to be the hardest hit and that means keep an eye on your gear.

There are plenty of king salmon in the town reaches of the river and it is quite fishable.

The majority of fish are still being caught on lures or livies.

Prawns are growing and some of the catches are getting better.

At present small prawn have been taken from town down in the river and most of the creeks down the beach. A bit more rain and we will see big prawns at all the usual spots.

Scott Lynch with a midsized local red emperor

With any luck we may get a bit of rain in the coming week and maybe then things should settle down enough to chase a few offshore species.

Stuff like large or small mouth nannies and grunter thrive in the rubbish conditions.

They will be active at all the spots along the colour change in the bay.

This is the area where the bait fish are feeding on anything stirred up by the current conditions.

Thanks to The Secret Spot, Bluefin Sports, Kalka Bait and Tackle, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com. Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for the next round of prize draws.