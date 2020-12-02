‘Gruelling’: Why these golfers played 72 holes in a day

Mark Thew, Geordie Cawthray, Aaron Longbottom and Dean Bunt took part in The Longest Day, playing 72 holes of golf in a day to raise money for the Cancer Council.

FOUR Rockhampton Golf Club members have played 72 holes of golf in a day to raise thousands of dollars for the Cancer Council.

Playing as The Fruit Bats, Dean Bunt, Mark Thew, Geordie Cawthray and Aaron Longbottom took on The Longest Day on their home course last Friday.

They teed off at 5am and finished at 4pm, with each of them walking more than 30km over the four rounds.

Their amazing display of strength and stamina in the ultimate golf challenge has raised close to $12,000.

Dean said it was a physical challenge, but they were thrilled with the end result.

“It’s fantastic,” the 32 year old said.

“We’ve raised nearly $12,000 for the Cancer Council between the four of us with the support of local businesses and people in the golfing community.

The golfers finish their epic round on the Rockhampton Golf Course.

“Our goal was $3000 at the start, but we blew that out of the water pretty quick. To get four times what we thought we would is pretty surprising.

“I ended up with the highest individual total in the end, but it was a bit of a competition in itself, raising the money.”

Dean said the players decided about a month ago to take part.

“Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer,” he said.

“Myself and Mark lost a close friend to bowel cancer a bit over two years ago.

“It was something close to us and we wanted to get involved and do our best to raise some money to combat this terrible disease.”

The four men enjoy a well-deserved beer after playing 72 holes of golf.

Dean said it was a big day, and the heat took a toll after lunch.

“It was hot, I think it was about 36 degrees,” he said.

“We teed off at first light. We played the first 36 pretty quick because it was a bit cooler but after halfway and in the heat of the day, it got a bit slower.

“The third round was probably the hardest. That was pretty gruelling.

“The last round wasn’t too bad; we had a couple of beers and knew it was coming to an end.

“I walked over 30km for the day. Some of the boys walked a bit further because they sprayed it around a little bit.

“I came through relatively unscathed but a few of the boys got blisters on their feet.”

Dean said despite the grueling nature of the day, the standard of golf was “pretty good”.

And the epic round hasn’t deterred him at all - he’ll be back on the course tomorrow.