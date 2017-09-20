33°
Guard of honour at Rockhampton Airport for soldier

GURAD OF HONOUR: Singapore Armed Forces personnel at Rockhampton Airport farewelling 3SG Gavin Chan Hiang Chen.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
A GUARD of honour stood upon the tarmac at the Rockhampton Airport as Singapore Armed Forces personnel farewell a comrade.

The body of the late 3rd Sergeant (3SG) Gavin Chan Hiang Chengwas transported by hearse to the airport where the guard of honour await to pay tribute to the soldier who lost his life after an accident during Exercise Wallaby 2017 on Friday night.

Chan's body was returned to Singapore at around 6pm Singapore time on Tuesday by an SAF plane accompanied by his parents, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces (MINDEF).

The late 3SG Chan, a vehicle commander from 41st Battalion Singapore Armoured Regiment, will be accorded the honours of a military funeral. The cremation ceremony will be held at Mandai Crematorium on September 23, 2017.

MINDEF will continue to render assistance and support to the family of the late 3SG Chan.

Chan, 21, was guiding a a Bionix Infantry Fighting Vehicle out of difficult terrain when it landed on its side incident at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area at around 6.15pm (SG time) on September 15.

The driver and two other passengers travelling in the vehicle were unhurt, another MINDEF statement said.

Chan was found unconscious next to the vehicle.

An SAF medic commenced resuscitation efforts on 3SG Chan, who was unconscious. 3SG Chan was evacuated via a helicopter to Rockhampton Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at around 10.36pm (SG time).

A safety pause on training in Shoalwater Bay Training Area has taken effect, and an investigation of the incident is ongoing.

