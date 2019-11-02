Menu
New traffic lights are to be installed at the Richardson Rd eastern approach at the entrance of the Redhill complex.
Guess where? New traffic lights for Rocky’s northside

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
2nd Nov 2019 12:00 AM
FUNDING has been granted for traffic lights at the Richardson Rd access to Redhill Shopping Complex, now called Primewest.

Rockhampton Regional Council has been successful in August in obtaining $830,500 in blackspot funding to install traffic signals.

The project scope plans to upgrade the intersection to a three leg signalised intersection.

The three signal phases will include a signalised pedestrian crossing to the complex entrance and Richardson Rd eastern approach.

Signals will include a right turn lane for a designated right turn arrow the Richardson Rd western approach and left turn lane for Richardson Rd eastern approach.

The report states works must be completed by June 30, 2020.

The 14ha complex sold in September 2018 for $38 million to a Western Australian investment syndicate, Primewest Property Investors.

The centre is fully tenanted, anchored by nationwide franchises The Good Guys, BCF and Harvey Norman.

Red Hill Homemaker Centre was developed in 2004 after Stockland bought the former quarry land from Rockhampton Regional Council for $7.25 million.

