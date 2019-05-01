Guess which local attraction turns 21 this month?

VILLAGE MILESTONE: The special day will include birthday fun featuring two performances by one of the most exciting musical combos in Australia today, Topology.

THE Rockhampton Heritage Village's coming of age will be celebrated at the next market day on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12.

The special day will include birthday fun featuring two performances by one of the most exciting musical combos in Australia today, Topology.

There will also be a special birthday cake which will be served up during the day - but be early so you don't miss out.

And, all mothers attending the day will receive an entry to win a Revlon basket of goodies for the occasion.

There will also be the usual range of arts, crafts and produce stalls.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Services Committee chair Cr Rose Swadling said it

would be a wonderful day of celebration.

"The Heritage Village has developed into one of the state's most popular tourist destinations, thanks to 21 years of hard work by Council staff and a dedicated team of volunteers,” she said.

"Of course we are not only celebrating the Heritage Village's birthday on that day but also Mother's Day.

"So all together it's a great opportunity to bring the family out to the Heritage Village,” she said.

There will also be heritage displays, rides in vintage vehicles, children's activities and refreshments on sale.

There is plenty of off-street car parking in the paddock next to the Heritage Village.

Patrons are asked not to park in the Parkhurst Town Centre car park.

The Heritage Village was opened on May 8, 1998.

It was established after the Hinz and Gommersal families donated the contents of Gangalook Museum in Parkhurst - a collection of more than 40,000 items including cars, clock and buildings, valued at more than $2 million at the time to Rockhampton City Council.