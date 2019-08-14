Guess which Rocky CBD intersection is getting a roundabout?

SAFETY PLAN: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry (left) and acting mayor Cherie Rutherford were proud to visit the intersection of Derby and East St to announce Blackspot Funding to improve the safety of three Rockhampton intersections.

SAFETY PLAN: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry (left) and acting mayor Cherie Rutherford were proud to visit the intersection of Derby and East St to announce Blackspot Funding to improve the safety of three Rockhampton intersections. Leighton Smith

FRESH paint markings appearing on the road at the corner of Derby and East St suggest work isn't far off on fixing the dangerous Rockhampton CBD intersection.

Over five years, four crashes were recorded at this intersection, earning it recognition as a safety risk, enabling it to attract a slice of funding from Federal Government's 2019-20 Black Spot Program.

Visiting the intersection yesterday, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and acting mayor Cherie Rutherford revealed a plan worth almost $3 million to fix three troublesome Rockhampton intersections in the coming months.

Three notorious Rockhampton intersections will be upgraded as part of the Federal Government's Black Spot Program. Google Maps

"I was very pleased that we got three major projects for Rockhampton, I think we got the most for the whole state and I hear council engineers are very happy about that,” Ms Landry said.

"These are areas that Rockhampton Regional Council have identified as danger zones, there's been a lot of accidents, and one life lost is one too many.

"We're at the corner of Derby and East (St) and this is a danger zone. We're putting a one lane roundabout here (worth $879,500).”

Two cars crashed at East and Derby St intersection in April 2018. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

At the Redhill Homemakers Centre at Norman Gardens, $830,500 will be spent to install traffic signals, including right and left turning lanes, signalised pedestrian crossing across the shopping centre entrance and Richardson Rd East approach, and designated bicycle facilities through the intersection.

The intersection of Glenmore Rd and Main St at Park Avenue will see $1,285,500 spent to install traffic signals including right turn lane with a designated right turn arrow, five signal phases including a signalised pedestrian crossing across the Main St eastern approach and the Glenmore Road northern approach leg.

A vehicle rolled on Main St and Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue.

"None of these projects would be delivered without the community's vital input and I encourage all residents and motorists in the region to nominate projects for future funding rounds,” Ms Landry said.

Rockhampton Regional Council's successful bid for federal government black-spot funding comes after they listed these three accident-prone intersections in their top six priorities to attract funding in March 2017.

REVEALED: Rocky's most dangerous intersections

Cr Rutherford said applications for funding were guided by advice from police and council engineers who kept a close eye on accident locations and statistics. "To secure just under three million dollars to get these three intersections fixed this year is just unbelievable, will be a real win for our community,” Cr Rutherford said.

Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack announced Queensland would receive an additional $10.4 million for the state under the Black Spot Program's 2019-20 funding round, bringing total funding for 2019-20 to nearly $23 million.

Between 2013-and 2023, the program will contribute $1.05 billion over the decade to improve road safety across the nation.

SAFETY PLAN: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry (left) and Acting Mayor Cherie Rutherford were proud to visit the intersection of Derby and East St to announce Blackspot Funding to improve the safety of three Rockhampton intersections. Leighton Smith

"The Federal Liberal and Nationals Government is committed to making roads safer in Queensland and right across the nation - getting you home sooner and safer no matter where you live,” Mr McCormack said.

"Representing a regional electorate myself, I know first-hand how road crashes causing death and injury affect smaller communities, so I am very pleased to be able to announce today the details of how this round of Black Spot funding will be distributed.

"By specifically targeting road locations with a history of crashes for safety upgrades such as lighting, signage, traffic lights and roundabouts, the Black Spot Program reduces crashes causing injury and death at those sites by around 30 per cent.”

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said road crashes placed major emotional and economic strains on all affected communities but particularly the families and friends of the victims.

LOBBYING EFFORT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz discuss plans to improve safety at Rockhampton intersections. Contributed

"The Federal Government takes road safety seriously. Just last week we established a new Joint Committee on Road Safety aimed at driving down road trauma because one death and one crash on our roads is one too many,” Mr Buchholz said.

"Fixing the 58 black spots identified in Queensland over the next 12 months will play a crucial role in helping us achieve that goal.”

For more information on the Australian Government's Black Spot Program, or to nominate a black spot, visit here.

Black Spot site eligibility