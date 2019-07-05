Menu
LADIES GATHERING: From right to left. Jenny Nothling, Pauline Allsop, Pauline Ingram, Collette Onion. Standing is Joan Cowie and Beth Feddersen.
News

Guest speakers share how they changed their lives around

5th Jul 2019 8:00 AM
IN AID of Headspace, ladies from the Rockhampton and District Benefit Association Inc recently hosted their June morning tea.

An attendance of 145 enjoyed being entertained by 54 students from Parkhurst State School. Two young adults were guest speakers, relaying their sad experiences being a homeless person before being helped to change their lives with the assistance they received at Headspace.

The next morning tea shall be held at the Rockhampton Leagues Club in Cambridge Street on Tuesday, July 9.

Please phone Melody on 4928 2659 for any bookings - everyone is welcome.

Cost is $14 adults and $10 for children.

