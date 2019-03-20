Guided Mount Archer walks, nature sessions prove popular

Brett McCarthy shared this photo of sunrise from the second Mount Archer lookout.

DOZENS of residents have signed up for a guided walk around Mount Archer, or Nurim, with Darumbal elders.

Rockhampton Region councillor Drew Wickerson said the workshops had quickly been booked out which indicated locals were keen to learn more about the region's natural assets.

"These workshops are another part of our fantastic Bringing Nature Back program, which is all about promoting nature based recreation and providing opportunities for the community to get involved in looking after and enhancing our natural environment,” Cr Wickerson said.

"The sessions involve planting native plants, flora and fauna talks about the importance of our local plants and wildlife, and guided walks with Darumbal elders to learn about the cultural significance of Mount Archer/Nurim.

"The workshops have been really popular and were fully booked out a while ago.

"If you are disappointed to have missed out, please make sure you go to Council's website and sign up to our Environmental Sustainability e-newsletter to be kept in the loop about all upcoming events.”

Bringing Nature Back has received Federal Government funding and includes a range of nature connection events and is about building local sustainability capability, promoting nature-based recreation and providing opportunities for community participation in the protection, maintenance and enhancement of our natural environment.