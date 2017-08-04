29°
GUIDED TOUR: A stroke of engineering brilliance up for sale

Matty Holdsworth
| 4th Aug 2017 3:49 PM Updated: 4:02 PM
27 Island View Crescent, Barlows Hill.
27 Island View Crescent, Barlows Hill.

WITH wave-like designer pillars, shaped perfectly for a slope, 27 Island View Crescent, Barlows Hill is an engineering masterpiece.

Perched at the back of the cul de sac overlooking Farnborough Beach, the five-bedroom home is stunning it its appearance and grandeur.

Built in 2007, the iconic coastal stunner is whispered to contain more concrete than Yeppoon Hospital.

 

With views from every room in the house, views that stand the test of time like this property does, it is an entertainer's delight.

Cooke Property agent Rory Wex said it would attract potential buyers of Central Queensland's elite.

"It is definitely one of the more iconic properties on the Coast, it is really opulent," the near decade-long agent said.

"It is a really large property and done to the highest order. The engineering is block and concrete which is really expensive material.

 

"We've been told the replacement cost on the build would be over $2million.

"Pillars like that are certainly rare for the Capricorn Coast, it always has that feeling of a holiday home or BnB type resort.

"It is architecturally designed to suit the shape of the hill and by that design, every room has an ocean view and its own balcony."

 

From sitting in the pool sipping cocktails or putting the feet up in the state of the art media room, that holiday feeling would overpower any working week blues.

"It was for sale and sold via auction the last time and already we have had inquiries about it from people who missed out," Rory said.

"People are coming back for another look which is a good sign. I guess it helps it is such a well presented and well maintained home. It hasn't really aged, at all.

5 Recent Barlows Hill sales

  • 5 Barnes St, Barlows Hill sold for $420,000 on June 5
  • 72 Jarman St, Barlows Hill sold for $337,000 on May 25
  • 10 Strow St, Barlows Hill sold for $430,000 on April 29
  • 11 Salisbury St, Barlows Hill sold for $500,000 on April 1
  • 33 Hellas St, Barlows Hill sold for $319,000 on March 2

"Over the three stories it has a lot of features too. A double lock-up garage on the middle floor. A dumb waiter for all three levels.

"A single-bay shed with room for a third car.

"It oozes an abundance of natural light all throughout thanks to its soaring three-metre high ceilings and commercial glass doors.

"Everything about it screams excellence. It really is a chance to enjoy an enviable lifestyle in one of the most sought after suburbs on the Coast."

The current owners, who did not wish to be named, want to downsize. Given the high interest and sheer magnificence, Rory expects this unique home to be snapped up quickly.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  barlows hill capricorn coast central queensland cooke property rory wex real estate yeppoon

