GUILTY: Adani protesters fined $1500 for causing $12k damage

PROTEST: Amy Francis Booth, 25, and Reuben Michael Anstee, 28, pleaded guilty to multiple charges at Clermont Magistrates Court after suspending themselves from poles at Adani's Carmichael mine site.

TWO southern protesters who caused more than $12,000 damage at the Adani Carmichael mine will pay only $1500 for their crimes.

Reuben Michael Anstee, 28, and Amy Francis Booth, 25, both spent more than seven hours suspended from poles at the mine site on August 7 last year.

The protest action immobilised about 17 machines, which were connected to the poles by ropes.

Anstee, from Narangba, and Booth, from Bundalong, both faced Clermont Magistrates Court today.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said police were contacted about 7am the morning of the incident, where Anstee and Booth remained steadfast, despite being asked repeatedly by police and security to remove themselves from the poles.

Michael Anstee and Amy Francis Booth leave Clermont Magistrate's Court on March 3.

The pair dislodged about 2pm and were arrested and taken to Collinsville police station.

The court heard the disruption to operations cost the mine about $12,700 damage.

Anstee and Booth pleaded guilty to one count each of trespass, contravening police direction and unlawfully damaging mine infrastructure.

Lawyer Daniel Bakewell told the court the pair, who were travelling Australia separately at the time of the offence, acted knowing there would be consequences.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the "foolish" protest activity put their own safety at risk, as well as the safety of others who attended the scene.

Michael Anstee and Amy Francis Booth leave Clermont Magistrate's Court on March 3 after pleading guilty to charges of contravening a police direction, unlawful trespass and unlawfully damaging mine infrastructure.

He said it was fortunate that we lived in a society where we were free to express views and opinions, although the actions the pair took were not lawfully expressed.

Adding, the issues that prompted them to take protest action were already prominent in public debate, without them travelling all the way to Central Queensland and putting themselves on a mono pole.

Anstee and Booth were convicted and fined $1500 each.

They were not required to pay any compensation and the convictions weren't recorded.

In a statement, Adani said they were now considering its legal options to recover the costs associated with "this dangerous and illegal activity".

"We are also considering whether to pursue this matter further with the Mines Inspectorate and the Industrial Court of Queensland, as we will not compromise on safety or permit illegal activity on our Mine Lease," the company said.