Gun advocates faking images of school shooting survivors

EMMA Gonzalez, one of the prominent figures in the ongoing anti-gun movement in America, has been photoshopped to appear as if she is ripping up the US constitution.

A tweet shared by an account called 'Linda NRA Supporter' showed an image of the teenager, who is a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, shredding the document.

The tweet read:

Proudly shredding The Constitution. Horrifying to every educated American.

The original image came from a photoshoot that Gonzalez and other activists took part in for Teen Vogue where she actually tore a piece of target paper.

A now-viral tweet from Don Moynihan, a Professor of government, showed the photoshopped version alongside the original image, highlighting the extent that some people are going to in order to discredit Gonzalez and other activists.

Justy a sample of what NRA supporters are doing to teenagers who survived a massacre (real picture on the right). pic.twitter.com/czX7IHD8ur — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 25, 2018

This would be seen as the latest attempt to shame Gonzalez and her peers for their stance. On Saturday, during the March for Our Lives rally, NRA TV shared several videos, explaining why they felt the march was wrong.

However, further research from Moynihan discovered that the original tweet had come from a fake account, quite possibly a bot, which has subsequently been banned by Twitter.

Of course, its impossible to know if the self-described NRA supporter is actually a Russian troll seeking to sow division. Which is why @Twitter should verify user's identity. — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 25, 2018

Account now suspended. Most likely a bot (the eight digits in the name is a tell apparently - thx @RiffChick). Original post one of the first to come up when under #EmmaGonzalez. Again, things would be a lot easier if @twitter blocked bots in the first place.

Account now suspended. Most likely a bot (the eight digits in the name is a tell apparently - thx @RiffChick). Original post one of the first to come up when under #EmmaGonzalez. Again, things would be a lot easier if @twitter blocked bots in the first place. pic.twitter.com/MFKZpyJZBa — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 25, 2018

Further investigation from Moynihan leads him to a gif of Gonzalez appearing to tear up the constitution that was shared by a verified account.

Verified account posted a fake gif of Gonzalez tearing up the constitution. Plus the original shot. Its not a very good fake, but if you want to believe, you will believe. Underlines how vulnerable social media is to lies. https://t.co/VVLOOzKrtKhttps://t.co/p4YK9EStZV — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 25, 2018 #Vorwärts! pic.twitter.com/ffbcm6xjX3 — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) March 24, 2018

After his original tweet went viral, Moynihan revealed that he had received several replies defending the fake image along with people claiming that the March For Our Lives rally was against the constitution.

Many responses to👇 tweet defended the doctored image, argued that #MarchForOurLives is an assault on the constitution.

Asked some which gun regulations they would support. Pretty close to zero.

Hard to compromise if you define everything you disagree with as unconstitutional. https://t.co/TaJ0HOGNz4 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 25, 2018

On Saturday, Gonzalez delivered a powerful speech at the rally in Washington DC, where she mostly remained silent for six minutes twenty seconds, the time it took a gunman to kill 17 people with an assault rifle at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.