Rocky military man caught with gun used to scare snakes

A FORMER navy lieutenant forgot he had borrowed an air rifle from a friend about a year ago to use to scare away snakes.

Kim Mark Saloyedoff, 41, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 8 to one charge of possessing a firearm while not holding a licence.

His lawyer, Charles Shepherd, told the court his client had been going through a separation at the time the tip off to police was made.

He said Saloyedoff had forgotten he still had the air rifle when police knocked on his door.

Police prosecutor, Snr Const Shaun Janes said police attended a Glendale Rd, Glendale, residence on April 16 at 3.30pm and asked Saloyedoff if he had a rifle in the shed.

He said Saloyedoff denied having a fire arm in the shed.

Snr Cons Janes said a search found an air rifle and a box of pellets.

He said Saloyedoff then told police he had borrowed it a year ago from a friend to use to scare away snakes and had forgotten he still had it in his possession.

Mr Shepherd told the court his client was a former lieutenant in the navy who is now a project manager in construction, studying civil engineering at university and spends his spare time doing mechanical work.

Saloyedoff was fined $350 and the air rifle forfeited.