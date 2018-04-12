Gun found in stolen car at centre of dramatic chase

A STOLEN gun and other items from burglaries across the region have allegedly been discovered in a car at the centre of a dramatic police chase this week.

Two men allegedly fled the wreck, which was abandoned after crashing in a resident's yard at Torquay on Tuesday.

One of the men, Timothy Jacob Wyeth, led police on a chase through backyards before being tracked by the police dog squad, hiding in a mango tree.

The 26-year-old fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

His alleged accomplice was last night still on the run.

The Scarness man was scheduled to appear in court this week on unrelated charges but found himself in front of a magistrate earlier than expected following his arrest.

The Chronicle can reveal Wyeth was on parole and bail at the time.

The court yesterday heard he was a passenger in the car, with his lawyer Hamish Isles claiming Wyeth was unaware of the unlawful goods until he got inside the vehicle.

Mr Isles said Wyeth had recently gained full-time work at a concreting business after a three-year job hunt, and was "quite distraught" about losing it.

Told his bail was refused, Wyeth said "this is f***ed" and had to be restrained by officers.

His mum yelled out "leave him alone" to the officers during the brief struggle.

Wyeth's charges will be mentioned in court again next month.

Meanwhile, police have released a photo of the man wanted for questioning.

He is believed to be 36-year-old from the local area.

If you have any information on the wanted man, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.