Gun golfer has shot at rare double at Rocky Open

Tim McMaster, who won the Rockhampton closed championship earlier this year, will be gunning for the open title this weekend.

GOLF: Tim McMaster will be shooting for a rare double when he tees off in the City of Rockhampton Open on Saturday.

He will be looking to add the open title to the closed title that he won in spectacular fashion in July.

McMaster fired a six under par 66 on his way to winning the closed, the best score by an amateur on the Rockhampton Golf Course.

He would love to repeat that score in this weekend’s 36-hole tournament, which has attracted players from across the state.

Rockhampton Golf Club president Peter Mehlhose said there was a host of contenders in the field.

By 9.30am today, entries were at 220 and he was confident they would reach the capacity 224 by the end of the day.

“It’s going to be very competitive, with A-grade low markers making up about half the field,” he said.

“Play will start at 7am both days, with the top four players from A, B and C grades going into a seeded draw and teeing off from midday on Sunday.”

Mehlhose said former winners Dylan Parish from Biloela and Michael Neaton from Rockhampton would be right in the mix, as would McMaster who had plenty to play for given he was a chance to claim the club double.

The Rocky Open should have been played in May but was postponed due to COVID-19.

“It’s very unusual to be playing this event at this time of year,” Mehlhose said.

“It means slightly longer days which is good for getting the big field through.

“I also think the course will play slightly differently; the greens will be very true as usual, but the fairways will be a little faster.”

The Rockhampton Women’s Open kickstarts a bumper weekend of golf, with more than 80 players on course for that event today.

Rockhampton’s Trudi Petrie, who was in the first group off, is a firm favourite for the title.

