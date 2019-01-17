Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Court House
Grafton Court House Caitlan Charles
Crime

Gun found in a guitar case following domestic disturbance

Jarrard Potter
by
17th Jan 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTH Grafton man who locked himself in a room with a pistol and box of ammunition following an argument with his ex-partner has escaped a jail sentence for firearms charges.

Kerrod Earl Lee, 29, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing ammunition without holding a licence, possessing an unauthorised firearm and not keeping a firearm safely.

According to police facts tendered to court, police were called to a South Grafton property around 10.30pm on November 1 last year to reports of a domestic incident.

When police arrived they spoke to the victim, who said that Lee was in a spare bedroom of the house, and had locked himself in, refusing to come out. According to police, the victim was attempting to get Lee to leave the premises following an argument.

Police spoke to Lee through the door of the bedroom and were able to talk him out of the room. After questioning in relation to a firearm in the house, Lee told police there was a gun in the bedroom inside a guitar case.

Police conducted a search of the room and found an Anschtuz .22 calibre rim fire semi-automatic pistol underneath a bed in a soft guitar case. The search also revealed a magazine for the firearm with eight rounds and a box of ammunition.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday Lee was convicted on all four charges, and received a two-year Community Corrections Order.

Magistrate Karen Stafford also sentenced Lee to 200 hours community service, and fined him $800. The firearm was seized by police.

clarence crime coffs clarence police district editors picks firearm charges grafton court grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    A long, slow ride through CQ for a good cause

    premium_icon A long, slow ride through CQ for a good cause

    News The man attempting a record breaking drive through CQ for a great cause

    • 17th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    Rocky netballers flying high after Australian selection

    premium_icon Rocky netballers flying high after Australian selection

    Netball Players impress selectors at schoolgirls championships in Melbourne

    New fuel station one of the first sites in national roll-out

    premium_icon New fuel station one of the first sites in national roll-out

    Business Work began on the site in Sept including the demolish of 2 houses

    CQ Seamers chase grand final glory at Gabba today

    premium_icon CQ Seamers chase grand final glory at Gabba today

    Cricket Team skipper: 'We're definitely confident about our chances'