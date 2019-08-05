Gun pointed at victim's head: 'go ahead and shoot'

HELPLESS, with a gun pointed at his head, the victim of an underground drug exchange turned to his assaulter and told him to "go ahead and shoot”.

Casey Wilkinson, 33, pleaded guilty to five charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday, including trespass, possessing a weapon used to cause alarm, assault occasioning bodily harm and failing to provide identifying particulars.

Wilkinson and an associate were on Hill St, Lakes Creek, on March 18 at 8.30am, with the associate being the first to enter the victim's yard.

An argument broke out between the associate and victim, causing Wilkinson to run across the road from another address, carrying a barbecue utensil in his left hand and a firearm in his right.

Once at the house, he pointed the firearm at the victim's head.

The victim turned to the defendant and said "go ahead and shoot”, to which Wilkinson replied "I would like to cut you and see you bleed.”

Wilkinson then struck the victim across the chest with the barbecue implement, causing his shirt to rip and leaving a laceration.

Given that a firearm was involved, 12 police cars attended the scene. About two hours later Wilkinson was arrested.

A search warrant was executed and the firearm was revealed to be a replica known as a gel blaster.

The court was told Wilkinson failed to provide his identifying particulars between January 25 and February 2. He told police he believed he already had his fingerprints taken.

Wilkinson's mother was supporting her son from the back of the courtroom.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Wilkinson's history showed he has had issues with drugs and that drugs were a key factor in this series of offending.

"Both parties were known to each other, they were local drug users, it was a dispute over an exchange of drugs,” he said.

"He has instructed he is getting too old for this and is sick of being in jail.”

The court also heard he suffered from drug-induced psychosis.

Magistrate Cameron Press told Wilkinson that as long as he remained in the drug culture, he was at risk of committing further offences.

"You say your are sick and tired of being in jail, it is up to you to do something about your drug usage and violent behaviour,” he said.

"Unless you address those two issues you are going to keep going to jail - that's your problem.”

He was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, with a parole eligibility date set for November 29, 2019.

He was also fined $300.