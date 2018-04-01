Menu
Sarahlee Pearl Williams, 38, has been charged with entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence, possessing tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs, and unlawful possession of weapons category A, B, or M.
Gun safe snatcher left trail of evidence, police allege

Madura Mccormack
1st Apr 2018 10:49 AM

A MORANBAH woman who allegedly left a trail of evidence behind after breaking into a neighbour's home is facing a string of charges.

Sarahlee Pearl Williams, 38, is alleged to have stolen a gun safe containing four long arm firearms from a unit next door, before dragging the safe from the neighbour's home into hers.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Eddy Rogers said it "wasn't the most sophisticated" incident Moranbah police had had to investigate.

"Nevertheless it is serious," he added.

Williams from Moranbah appeared from the dock in Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday and did not enter any pleas.

Her case was adjourned to April 3.

Williams' charges include entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence, possessing tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs, and unlawful possession of weapons category A, B, or M.

