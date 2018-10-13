Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

CCTV of caravan park robbery
News

Gun-wielding robber still on the run

Annie Perets
by
12th Oct 2018 6:01 PM

POLICE are hunting for a pistol-wielding robber who threatened caravan park staff at gunpoint.

On October 7, a man entered the reception office of a Lazy Acres Carvan Park in Torquay and stole cash and mobile phones from the front desk.
On October 7, a man entered the reception office of a Lazy Acres Carvan Park in Torquay and stole cash and mobile phones from the front desk. Contributed

The offender has been at large since committing the terrifying crime, in which a woman had the gun pointed at her head, at Torquay's Lazy Acres Caravan Park last Sunday.

He stole cash and mobile phones, ran away down Exeter St and onto Bideford St.

 

On October 7, a man entered the reception office of a Lazy Acres Carvan Park in Torquay and stole cash and mobile phones from the front desk.
On October 7, a man entered the reception office of a Lazy Acres Carvan Park in Torquay and stole cash and mobile phones from the front desk. Contributed

Images of the wanted man, which were captured on CCTV, have been released.

Detectives hope someone from the public will recognise the man to help them arrest him.

The robber is described as about 170cm tall with a skinny build and dark hair.

While executing the daylight crime, he wore a grey hoody, dark-coloured pants and sunglasses.

Luckily, no one was physically injured during the armed robbery. If you recognise the man, or have any information regarding the incident, call Policelink on 131444.

fccrime fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Sick of police harassing him' so breached bail 15 times

    premium_icon 'Sick of police harassing him' so breached bail 15 times

    Crime 'That not only represents a snub to police; it's also a snub to the court.'

    • 13th Oct 2018 4:00 AM
    Gran narrowly avoids time in jail for holding drug proceeds

    premium_icon Gran narrowly avoids time in jail for holding drug proceeds

    Crime The money was linked to an interstate drug syndicate

    HOME GROWN: Neighbours share their love of dairy goats

    premium_icon HOME GROWN: Neighbours share their love of dairy goats

    News The does are milked every morning and night, by hand or machines

    Sale of GKI development unleashes region's tourism potential

    premium_icon Sale of GKI development unleashes region's tourism potential

    Business Up to 1500 jobs for construction, then 300 ongoing operational jobs

    Local Partners