Gunalda crash victims ‘most caring couple you’ll meet’

TRAGIC: Lindsay and Robyn Jensen were tragically killed in a head-on car crash near Gympie on Friday. A relative has said they were "two of the most loving people you would meet."

A RELATIVE has opened up about the huge hole left in his family after his brother and sister-in-law were killed in a horror head-on crash at Gunalda last Friday afternoon.

Lindsay and Robyn Jensen, reportedly from Glenwood, were travelling with their beloved border collies when their car collided with an SUV on Anderleigh Rd, killing them both on impact.

Anderleigh Rd fatal crash

Lindsay's brother Lyle Jensen, who lives in northern Queensland and learned of the news on Saturday, said the world had lost two of the "kindest people you'll ever meet".

Lyle Jensen (right), pictured with big brother Lindsay Jensen said he had always looked up to his brother.

He said he had been looking up to his older brother since he was a small child and had always respected how far he had got in life; overcoming the trauma of a truck and car crash in his early years that left him in a full body cast for a year.

"He never had a lot of schooling - he went from a kid working on farms like we all did to being the manager of a men's clothing department in a major Brisbane department store."

Lindsay Jensen cuddling up with one of his pet border collies.

He was a formidable self-taught tennis player who made a name for himself in the Brisbane tennis circuit in his earlier years, his brother said.

"He was five foot nine, as solid as a rock and as strong as a bull.

"If he had got more chances when he was younger he could have been professional - he had legs, eyes, strength and he could move for a bloke of his size."

One of 10 siblings, Lindsay was the peacemaker of the family, Mr Jensen said.

"He was in his heart the most beautiful person you would wish to meet.

Robyn Jensen, who ran a small business in Tin Can Bay, was tragically killed in a head-on crash in Gunalda last Friday.

"He was the perfect match for Robyn, who he met when they both worked at a retirement home in Bli Bli more than 20 years ago.

The couple moved off the grid to a property north of Gympie, Robyn running a clothing boutique at Tin Can Bay.

"Robyn had a beautiful, gentle nature," Mr Jensen said.

"Her family all loved her dearly. From the first day I met her she loved me like her own brother - that says a lot about a person."

A dog rescuer and trainer, Mr Jensen said Robyn raised orphaned lambs on their properties - often bringing them inside and putting nappies on them.

"She loved her animals - their dogs meant everything to them."

Their pet border collies, who survived the crash, were being adopted by a paramedic who was on the scene of the crash on Friday, Mr Jensen said.

"There's always a silver lining."

Serious crash at Gunalda.

The crash is still under investigation, with police appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or any information of the incident to come forward.

Mr Jensen has established a gofundme campaign to help cover the expenses of travelling to his brother's funeral. You can donate here.

Robyn Jensen caring for a lamb.