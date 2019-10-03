Bodybuilding devotee shot dead by police identified

Bodybuilding devotee Daniel King has been identified as the man who shot up at a western Sydney home and two police stations, with the woman carrying his unborn child explaining the terrifying ordeal.

A woman at a home in Marayong said she heard a gun shot and looked out her window to see King pointing the gun up the driveway.

The woman, who is 27 weeks pregnant, was inside with her parents and three children when she said King blasted more shots through the front of the house.

She said she was pregnant with King's child but the pair were estranged in recent months.

"I haven't seen or heard from him in seven months," the woman said.

Daniel King.

She said she believed King went to the police station when "he knew he had done something wrong here".

Police shot King dead when he opened fire on officers with a pump-action 12 gauge shotgun outside Penrith police station last night.

The terrifying rampage began at the Quakers Rd, Marayong home about 8.45pm before King travelled to nearby St Marys, spraying bullets at the police station 30 minutes later.

He was then seen getting out of a car on High St in Penrith with the shot gun slung over his shoulder before walking calmly towards Penrith police station and shooting at the building and police who fire back, killing King who is seen on witness footage falling to the ground, ending the ordeal.

One police officer was treated at the scene for pellet wounds to the back of the head and was taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

Several other officers were treated at the scene for non gunshot-related injuries.

Penrith shooting: A video grab shows an injured man, believed to be a police officer, being taken to an ambulance outside Penrith police station. Picture: TNV Picture

Shocking footage shows the gunman in a dark T-shirt and pants advancing towards police with his weapon drawn.

A young woman filming the standoff became hysterical as he appeared to raise a shotgun and fire at police as another woman screams, "He is shooting the police!

"Let's go, I am scared," she said.

A volley of shots is heard and the man momentarily stays on his feet before collapsing to the ground. He appeared to raise his head before officers opened fire again.

Police fired multiple rounds after the gunman refused to drop his gun. Picture: Bill Hearne

Two uniformed officers can then be seen approaching from the police station and they appear to fire at the prone gunman multiple times. The girls filming were left hysterical and crying.

"I'm telling you this is happening, this is unfolding in front of my eyes," one cried.

She kept repeating, "Oh my God, oh my God," before the recording ended.

Terrified drinkers in the Aussie Arms pub on High St near the police station were placed in lockdown.

A shocked pub worker described the moment he saw the man, dressed in a black tracksuit, walk calmly down the main street with the shotgun slung over his shoulder.

Mick Lumtin, 48, was hosting the local trivia night at the pub when someone said there was a man outside the street with a gun.

He said the man got out of a white Hyundai 4WD and started walking up the street.

"We saw the guy literally walk up the street with a gun, so I am like really?

"(He was) just walking, nice and calm, he wasn't angry, he was relaxed."

A video still of the gunman shot outside Penrith Police Station. Picture: Supplied

"When he jumped out of his car, the shotgun was down by his side and when he got to the police station he pulled it up over his shoulder.

"As he pulled it over his shoulder, the police pulled up.

"We couldn't believe it, we're a local pub and I host the trivia.

"It wasn't long after that the police came around the corner (in a car) and the police yelled out put your firearm down, or something along those lines.

"From then there were just gunshots. I don't know how many, maybe 15."

"I remember seeing him point the gun at the police car and shoot.

The injured police officer is expected to make a full recovery after being taken to Westmead Hospital.

Police say early investigations suggest both shootings could be linked to an earlier shooting at nearby Marayong where shots were fired into a home on Quakers Rd about 8.45pm.

Early reports of shooting at Penrith police station. Picture: 7News

Aaron Dawson, 30, was a block away when the shooting happened.

"I was there just chilling and then next thing I hear is a few gunshots go off," he said.

"I thought it might have just been fireworks but then I heard police sirens, then I had a bit of a closer look and then next minute bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang.

"I thought that's not normal so I wandered up here to the cop shop and there is a bloke on the ground dead.

"He looked like he was wearing an Adidas hoodie and a shotty (shotgun) over his shoulder."

Penrith police station. Picture: 7News

Kiesha Goolagong-King, 18, heard gunshots while she was on her way to McDonalds.

"We heard gunshots when we were walking and then we started running … and then we were just watching," she said.

Another witness described seeing a man walking near the Penrith police station on High St carrying what looked like a shotgun.

"They started yelling 'drop the gun, drop the gun', the witness said.

Police locked down the areas outside the two police stations and later confirmed one man had died.

Sources confirmed the shootings at the two police stations were connected.

Shattered glass could be seen at St Marys station.

"Police are urging all members of the public to avoid the area until further notice," police said in a statement said.

The situation has been described by police as ‘serious’. Picture: TNV

Police provided scant details last night as they worked to determine the motive.

Large swathes of Penrith and St Marys were also in lockdown as police tried to ascertain if anyone else was involved in the shooting.

The Police Association sent members to the scene to assist officers injured and to support the police who had shot the offender.