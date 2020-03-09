Menu
A gunman has stormed a Paris mosque. Picture: Actu17
Gunman storms Paris mosque

by Stephanie Bedo
9th Mar 2020 8:37 AM

A gunman has stormed a Paris mosque, firing off several rounds and leaving a victim fighting for their life.

The man opened fire wearing a helmet in the courtyard of the place of worship in the Rue de Tanger, in the 19th arrondisment, about 8pm local time.

A victim is reportedly fighting for their life after being shot twice in the right leg.

The gunman escaped on a moped and an operation is on to find him.

The building is the headquarters of Adda'wa Islamic Cultural Association Mosque.

More to come

